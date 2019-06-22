Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
A man has been shot during a home invasion in Lismore.
Crime

Man shot in northern NSW home invasion

22nd Jun 2019 6:21 AM

A man has been shot in the leg during a home invasion on the NSW north coast.

Police say three men armed with a sawn-off rifle and knives forced their way into a Lismore unit about 11pm on Friday.

The men wore dark clothes and had their faces covered.

They ransacked the room and threatened five people inside, demanding cash, wallets and mobile phones, in what police believe was a targeted incident.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man was hit over the head with a beer bottle. The intruders fled shortly after.

The injured men are both in a stable condition in the Lismore Base Hospital.

More Stories

crime editors picks home invasion lismore

Top Stories

    How you could win $100,000 in cash this weekend!

    premium_icon How you could win $100,000 in cash this weekend!

    News Fox Files: Yeppoon farm makes TV, food outlet celebrates birthday plus more.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    What's on: 48 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on: 48 hours across the region

    News Find the hottest events happening this weekend

    O'Rourke's pens letter to Mayor Strelow over Adani register

    premium_icon O'Rourke's pens letter to Mayor Strelow over Adani register

    News Rockhampton MP expresses his disappointment over rejected jobs idea

    Rocky mum given special farewell thanks to good Samaritan

    premium_icon Rocky mum given special farewell thanks to good Samaritan

    News Generous business makes beloved Gran's final wish come true