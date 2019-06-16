Menu
Crime

Man shot on Gold Coast balcony

by Nic Darveniza
16th Jun 2019 7:28 AM
Subscriber only

An armed gunman has sent Surfers Paradise into lockdown overnight after shooting another man in the arm. Police closed down the Gold Coast Highway in both directions to hinder escape.

The incident occurred just before 11pm at a hotel complex on the corner of Cavill Ave and the Gold Coast Highway.

Early investigations suggest a man was standing on the balcony of a unit when a firearm was discharged from a neighbouring unit.

The man was shot in the left upper arm. He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No-one else was hurt.

The Gold Coast Highway was closed between Thomas Dve and Beach Rd as police responded.

The Highway was reopened at 2:55am.

