Man yells Black Lives Matter, profanities in shopping centre

An intoxicated man made members of the public "uncomfortable" when he started yelling "Black Lives Matter", "you white f---ing c---s" and other profanities while at a North Rockhampton shopping centre in August 2020.

Hedley James Twaddle, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count each of commit public nuisance and contravene direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen said security were notified by patrons that Twaddle was walking around Northside Plaza Shopping Centre at 9.50am on August 6, 2020 yelling profanities and causing a nuisance.

Mr Ongheen said Twaddle was intoxicated and yelling "Black Lives Matter" and "you white f---ing c---s" while holding, what appeared to be, a bottle of alcohol.

He said Twaddle was approached by security and directed to leave because he was making staff and patrons "uncomfortable".

He said Twaddle yelled "you white f---ing c--t, get off my f---ing land white c--t" at security before raising his arm and saying, "I'll f---ing bash you c--t".

Twaddle then left the shopping centre.

Police spoke with Twaddle on August 7, however, he told officers he had no recollection of the day before due to intoxication.

Mr Ongheen said Twaddle had also failed to provide his identifying particulars within seven days of a notice being issued.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client was embarrassed to hear of his behaviour on that day.

Ms Craven said her client was with a large group of people who had been drinking quite a lot of alcohol throughout the day.

"He says he has a lot of white friends and the man he lives with in a share house is white," she said.

"He doesn't have a problem with white people generally and can't explain why he would allow his behaviour to escalate and use that type of language."

Twaddle was fined $750 with criminal convictions recorded.

