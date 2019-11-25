Man shoved fingers down victim’s throat to stop screams

A recidivist violence offender shoved his finger's down his partner's throat to stop her screaming for help.

"Jack", 37, was charged with a breach of a domestic violence order along with disqualified driving from the same set of offending from October 27 in Emerald, along with a further disqualified driving from September 11.

He was on parole at the time of this offending and has a 10-page criminal history which includes significant periods in jail for violence.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 29, with his sentence handed down on November 1 after Magistrate Jeff Clarke requested cases for comparison to determine an appropriate sentence.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police were tasked to a domestic violence incident on Lock St, Emerald at 4.50pm on October 27.

He said the victim was in her bedroom, got up to use the toilet and when she returned, Jack followed and laid down beside her.

Mr Platt said Jack started questioning her about her whereabouts days prior and when he became agitated over her response, she tried to leave the room.

He said Jack stood in her way and pushed her down on the bed, throwing punches at her while she was defenceless.

Mr Platt said Jack "pushed his fingers in her mouth and down her throat to suppress her screams" during the assault.

"She bit his fingers which were inside her mouth," he said.

Mr Platt said the victim's son banged on the door, the defendant told the victim to "take a shower" and left in the victim's car.

Mr Platt tendered five photographs showing the victim's injuries.

He said this was very calculated, controlling behaviour with the violence against the victim escalating.

Mr Clarke said the evidence showed the victim had a significant injury to her chin, with her top and a towel saturated in blood.

He said Jack had also held the victim by her throat at one point and punched her.

"You put your fingers in her mouth many times to suppress her screams," Mr Clarke said.

"She was gargling when he did that."

He described the assault as a very brazen attack with witnesses nearby.

Mr Platt said a witness told police they saw Jack drive off in his partner's car.

Jack had been disqualified from driving in Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 18, 2019, for two years.

Jack was driving away from the Lock St residence when he was intercepted for the September disqualified driving charge.

Mr Clarke ordered Jack to a head sentence of two years jail with parole eligibility on May 1, 2020, along with four more years of disqualified from driving.