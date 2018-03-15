Man sick of brother's drug habit assaults five people

Daniel Lewis Mundraby pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to seven charges including assaults on police, mother, brother and stepfather.

Daniel Lewis Mundraby pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to seven charges including assaults on police, mother, brother and stepfather. Facebook

A MAN who assaulted five people within an hour blamed his brother's addiction to ice for causing him to fly off the handle.

Daniel Lewis Mundraby pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to seven charges.

They included five charges in relation to assaulting police officers, his stepfather, mother and brother, along with a burglary charge for breaking into his neighbour's house to get to his brother.

With his head hanging in shame as he sat in the dock, Mundraby, 20, listened as police prosecutor Jess King read out what happened the morning of February 23 that led to his incarceration.

She said police were called to a North St address for a violent dispute.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client had been drinking with a neighbour and witnessed his brother talking with known drug associates in the family residence.

She said the heavily intoxicated young man "lost his cool” with his brother about him bringing the drug culture into the family home since his release from prison.

Ms King said Mundraby first argued with his step-father about not stopping the brother.

He then punched doors and furniture.

Next, his mother and stepfather tried to stop the brothers arguing, which led to Mundraby punching his stepfather in the face once and his mother multiple times.

He also grabbed at the phone from his mother as she tried to call police.

It smashed on the floor.

Ms King said the older brother ran next door, calling for the neighbour to ring police.

The neighbour let the brother in as Mundraby ran towards the unit yelling "I'm going to kill this c---”.

He ran at the neighbour's screen door three times, breaking it and entering the unit to continue his rampage by assaulting his brother.

When police arrived, they found Mundraby lying in the middle of the road.

He resisted arrest and during the struggle with the police officers, he punched a female officer in the face, kicked the other in the leg and grazed the side of the second officer's head with a punch.

He was arrested and taken into custody on March 6, telling police he did not recall any of the assaults.

Mundraby breached a suspended sentence for similar offending with these latest charges.

Mundraby and his mother, who was in court supporting her son on Tuesday, exchanged tearful "I love you” sentiments before Mundraby was taken back to the watchhouse after he was sentenced.

He received a 12-month prison term with a parole release on July 6.