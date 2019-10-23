Menu
A regular ham and pineapple from Domino's. Picture: Domino's
Food & Entertainment

Man sickened after eating ham on 'vegan' Domino's pizza

23rd Oct 2019 8:55 AM

A vegan man has said he experienced stomach cramps after eating a whole pizza from Domino's, which staff assured him was plant based.

The man, who has been vegan for four years, shared a warning online, saying "Dominos have been adding real ham to their vegan ham range of pizzas".

Domino's recently released their new range of vegan pizzas, with convincing faux meat toppings. The company spent months trialling different types of fake meats, and the pizzas have been hailed as delicious, and convincing.

But the Sydney man said he was concerned by how "real" the meat looked on his pizza, which he bought for lunch on Monday.

"I went back in and asked multiple times to properly confirm it was vegan," he wrote on Facebook.

"I was assured that the ham was vegan, and that it wasn't real. So I ate the whole thing.

"About an hour later I get stomach cramps. I then eventually start questioning the employees who assured me it was vegan.

And checked online and at the photos Domino's put out of the pizzas, and saw that the ham was distinctly different. This is horrible."

Domino's vegan pizza. Picture: Domino's

