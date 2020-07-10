Man sideswipes truck then sculls rum before breath test

Nigel Mervyn Donlen, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to drink driving and driving without due care or attention.

Nigel Mervyn Donlen, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to drink driving and driving without due care or attention.

A RURAL contractor sideswiped a truck, crashed and then decided to swig half a bottle of rum while waiting for emergency services to attend.

The result was in an extremely high blood alcohol concentration (BAC) reading.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said about 8.45pm on March 23, police were called to attend a traffic crash on the Burnett Highway, near Wura.

Mr Schoeman said Donlen was standing outside the vehicle when police arrived.

He told police he had veered his vehicle toward the southbound lane and sideswiped an oncoming truck.

Mr Schoeman said Donlen claimed he consumed eight Bundaberg Rums between 11am and 4pm at a friend’s house in Mundubbera.

He said Donlen had taken a swig of Bundaberg Rum prior to police arrival.

Donlen was transported to Rockhampton Hospital, where he later recorded a BAC of 0.252.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client was working a job at Mundubbera and was travelling to another job that was scheduled to start the next day.

Mr Cagney said his client had been drinking rum throughout the day before setting off on a five-hour long drive.

He said after crashing and writing off his vehicle, his client made the “foolish” decision to consume about half a bottle of rum while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

“It is a case where he has consumed further liquor after the crash which may have indicated that high reading,” Mr Cagney said.

“If he had eight rums between 11am and 4pm one wouldn’t expect that he would still be roughly 0.252 at that time of night.

“It was a foolish thing to do because we don’t really know what the reading was, and he will be deemed as being an extremely high range driver.”

He said the impact of the crash had been a wake-up call for his client.

“He accepts that he, and other road users, could have been killed in the accident,” he said.

“Thankfully no one was.”

Donlen was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for 21 months. Convictions were recorded.