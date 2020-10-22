Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has allegedly attacked a man with a broken glass bottle at Mount Morgan this evening.
A woman has allegedly attacked a man with a broken glass bottle at Mount Morgan this evening.
Breaking

Man ’sliced’, wounded in vicious glass bottle attack

kaitlyn smith
22nd Oct 2020 7:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has this evening been taken into police custody after she allegedly wounded a male with a broken glass bottle.

It is understood the altercation broke out at the Grand Hotel, Mount Morgan around 7.15pm.

The alleged offender reportedly slashed the man on his chest, resulting in a 10cm wound.

It is understood the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered significant bleeding.

QAS have since transported him to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unclear at this time whether the pair are known to each other.

glass bottle attack grand hotel mount morgan rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father ‘eats’ speed as pain relief for workplace accident

        Premium Content Father ‘eats’ speed as pain relief for workplace accident

        Crime The 43 year old had shattered his left ankle in seven places.

        Exciting addition to weekend’s Rocky Triathlon

        Premium Content Exciting addition to weekend’s Rocky Triathlon

        Sport Hundreds expected for second edition of event, which was rescheduled due to...

        New ‘out of this world’ experience takes Rocky by storm

        Premium Content New ‘out of this world’ experience takes Rocky by storm

        Technology The immersive experience is already starting to book out for work Christmas...

        Construction of new $1.65m Mobil service station to begin

        Premium Content Construction of new $1.65m Mobil service station to begin

        Motoring The plans have strict guidelines of when the works can be completed.