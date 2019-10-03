Man smashed mother’s windows in front of police

A CENTRAL Queensland man who smashed his mother’s windows with a metal bar in full view of police breached a probation order and suspended sentence, and then was released on parole.

Phillip Lindsay Barry, 30, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said police stopped across the road from the Carbine St, Woorabinda, residence at 1am on September 22 and watched Barry holding a long metal bar behind his head and swing it at a window many times.

She said Barry saw police and threw the metal bar at them, then walked up to them and said “I’m trying to kill them”.

Sen Constable Geddes said Barry was highly intoxicated with witnesses saying he had been at a party earlier, come to the residence and started arguing with his mother.

She said three windows of the residence were so damaged, the window frames have to be replaced.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Barry was sad he scared his mother and niece.

The offence breached a community service order, completing only 10 hours of 120 hours, and a three-month suspended sentence handed down in February.

Magistrate Cameron Press activated the suspended sentence, revoked the community service order and resentenced Barry to three months prison.

He then sentenced Barry to five months prison for the wilful damage with immediate parole.

Barry was also ordered to pay $2000 restitution for the smashed windows.