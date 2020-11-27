Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kay McGrath on the pandemic of violence in Australia
News

Man smashes partner’s phone to stop her calling 000

Kerri Moore
27th Nov 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WARWICK man was arrested in dramatic cicumstances after he threw a stick in his yard in a fit of rage.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the 27-year-old was swearing and yelling on his lawn on Octover 18, before he picked up the 1m stick and threw it at people standing in front of his yard.

Bystanders called police to report the concerning conduct.

Officer arrived and tried to speak to the agitated man but he remained belligerent, resisting arrest and being forcibly placed in handcuffs.

He was then placed in the back of a police car but his rage was not quelled and he headbutted the perspex screen, Sergeant Wiggan said.

A month later the man was again charged by police after smashing his partner's phone when she tried to call for help.

The court heard the couple had a long-term but volatile relationship and the man was subject to a domestic violence order at the time.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman said the seriousness of the situation was not lost on her client, who had already been issued with a "full gamut" of sentencing options for past offences.

Ms Acreman said her client insists he did not throw the stick at anyone but concedes he "took his anger out on police".

He pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, public nuisance and obstruct police.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the man had spent three days in police custody while awaiting his court appearance.

The man was sentenced to six months' jail but was released on immediate parole.

More Stories

domestic violence
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beef 2021 gets tick of approval with COVID Safe Event Plan

        Premium Content Beef 2021 gets tick of approval with COVID Safe Event Plan

        Entertainment Beef Australia 2021 will be the first major event in Australia since COVID struck.

        NAMED: Drug driver charged over crash that killed Rocky man

        Premium Content NAMED: Drug driver charged over crash that killed Rocky man

        Crime Nathanael Patson died nearly two weeks after a crash at the intersection of MacKays...

        Three major Yeppoon projects out to tender for construction

        Premium Content Three major Yeppoon projects out to tender for construction

        Business One project has been estimated at $3 to $4 million.

        Beachfront home sells for $1.12 million

        Premium Content Beachfront home sells for $1.12 million

        Property A Yeppoon real estate agent says beachfront homes are in high demand.