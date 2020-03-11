Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: David A Kabriel, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage at Emerald Magistrates Court.
IN COURT: David A Kabriel, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage at Emerald Magistrates Court.
News

Man smashes switchboard after power outage

Kristen Booth
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ENRAGED man took a hammer to the switchboard at a Sapphire house after the power went out.

David A Kabriel, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

He told the court he had lived in a bus on a friend’s property for about five years in Sapphire.

The court heard the property’s power went out on January 26 and, when Kabriel checked the switchboard, he lost his temper and attacked it with a hammer.

Police Prosecutor Kevin Ongheen said the damage and wet weather made the switchboard unrepairable.

Kabriel, who represented himself, said he had been dealing with many family issues since his mother died just days before the incident.

When he returned to Sapphire after seeing his family, Kabriel noticed that a 300L tank of diesel in his bus was missing about two thirds and suspected the owner of the home took it.

“I was very upset at the time and have been since my mother passed,” he said.

The court heard the power going out just pushed him over the edge and caused him to react.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the failing relationship between Kabriel and the victim was no excuse for the “appalling behaviour”.

Kabriel was fined $1000. His conviction was not recorded.

court crimes emerald magistrates court guilty plea sapphire the gemfields wilful damage
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hooper to scrap plans for flood levee if he gets in

        premium_icon Hooper to scrap plans for flood levee if he gets in

        Feature The mayoral candidate is also against Adani and would like to see public transport free in the city. INCLUDES FULL CANDIDATE LIST

        Chemist ramp up for flu shots amid coronavirus

        premium_icon Chemist ramp up for flu shots amid coronavirus

        Health The chemists have been out of masks since the Yeppoon bushfires last November.

        Rocky Plaza Hotel plans in disarray

        premium_icon Rocky Plaza Hotel plans in disarray

        Business Renovations on Rockhampton’s Plaza Hotel have been stalled and look unlikely to...

        Sports club robber went on crime spree after parole release

        premium_icon Sports club robber went on crime spree after parole release

        Crime DAYS after a man was released on parole for trying to rob a soccer club with a...