Man smokes meth to ease the pain caused by scoliosis

A Gracemere man has claimed to have smoked methamphetamine and taken Lyrica tablets to help with the pain caused by scoliosis.

Kerrod Neil Ferguson, 54, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count each of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and unlawful possession of weapons (category M).

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police executed a search warrant at an address in Gracemere on April 1 in relation to dangerous drugs.

Sergeant Janes said when police entered the home, they saw Ferguson in the lounge room smoking an unknown substance out of a glass pipe.

He said police seized the glass pipe, which had a crystal substance inside and a burnt bottom.

He said another glass pipe was found next to where Ferguson was sitting in the lounge room.

He said police also found a black and gold knife with a "single blade release" in Ferguson's possession.

During a search of the bedroom, he said police found a black tin can with 33 tablets inside.

He said all the tablets were Lyrica, which is a Schedule 4 drug.

He said Ferguson had a list of prescriptions, however, did not have a prescription for that drug.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client had severe scoliosis, which caused him extreme pain.

Mr Jorgensen said his client was smoking meth due to an onset aggravation of the symptoms.

He said the Lyrica tablets were old and his client had acquired them prior to obtaining a script for alternative medication.

"They were in his possession, but he was no longer consuming them due to being prescribed alternatives," he said.

He said the knife was a gift from his client's daughter and that his client believed it was lawful.

Ferguson was fined $700 with criminal convictions recorded.

The glass pipes and knife were forfeited to the Crown.