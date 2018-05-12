Man 'snaps' after dog bite, 'hurled' victim through the air

A MAN with a violent history attacked a woman after her dog bit his stepson.

George Siaosi, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday to assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

The court heard Siaosi's stepson was visiting the woman's Gracemere home when she warned him not to go near her dog as it had recently birthed pups.

The boy did not heed the woman's warnings and when he approached the bitch, he was bitten.

Judge Michael Burnett said the woman took the boy back to his parents' home for treatment and Siaosi "overreacted”.

Siaosi stormed after the woman and approached her about the dog attack at her house.

"She was significantly slighter than you,” Judge Burnett said, pointing out she would have been half his size.

"You grabbed her and hurled her through the air. She collided with a vehicle that was in the driveway. She fell to the ground.

"You used your foot to stomp on her.”

Siaosi also smashed her Samsung tablet, which she was using to video his behaviour before he physically assaulted her.

"All of the offending was quite dishonourable,” Judge Burnett said.

The court heard Siaosi, a former security guard, had been sentenced in the Gladstone District Court in 2014 for assault occasioning bodily harm while armed for a fight with another off-duty security guard.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Siaosi was adopted and the eldest of eight children raised in New Zealand by Somoan parents.

Mr Polley told the court Siaosi's father, a religious minister, was violent to all the family members behind closed doors.

He said Siaosi moved to Australia with an aunt and uncle when he was aged 14.

Judge Burnett sentenced Siaosi to a 12-month prison term. He declared the 189 days Siaosi spent in presentence custody and suspended the jail sentence immediately, making it operational for two years.