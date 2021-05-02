Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ryan Steven Earl pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a sum of money from EB Games Yeppoon. Generic file photo.
Ryan Steven Earl pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a sum of money from EB Games Yeppoon. Generic file photo.
Crime

Man sold tainted PlayStation games to Yeppoon store

Darryn Nufer
2nd May 2021 2:20 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who sold PlayStation games that were tainted property to a Yeppoon store has faced court.

Ryan Steven Earl, 22, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to dishonestly obtaining a sum of money from EB Games Yeppoon.

The court heard that Earl went to the store on October 12 last year with 16 games which he exchanged for $221.76.

It was told that Earl had been approached by a man who asked him to exchange the games and in return Earl would receive a packet of cigarettes.

Earl thought it was "dodgy" but as the solicitor representing him said, Earl had been diagnosed with a mental health condition which made him vulnerable to people such as this who took advantage of him on this occasion.

Magistrate Jason Schubert noted that Earl's criminal history was "poor" which mainly related to "assault type charges".

He placed Earl on six months' probation with conditions and ordered Earl pay $221.76 restitution.

 

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach 'king hit' during game

Druggie told: 'Get chip off your shoulder' or go to jail

Named: Latest Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

ryan steven earl tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More works completed to beautify popular lagoon

        Premium Content More works completed to beautify popular lagoon

        Council News The works are part of an ongoing effort from Rockhampton Regional Council and its community partners to make the area as beautiful and inviting as it can be.

        Smaller yarding doesn’t dampen buyers’ spirits

        Premium Content Smaller yarding doesn’t dampen buyers’ spirits

        Rural The inaugural AAM and RLX Replacement Heifer Sale will be held at CQLX and online...

        Man taken to hospital following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital following after-dark crash

        News He was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast.

        Two people injured in crash north of Rockhampton

        Premium Content Two people injured in crash north of Rockhampton

        News The two people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle crash.