Man sold tainted PlayStation games to Yeppoon store

Ryan Steven Earl pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a sum of money from EB Games Yeppoon. Generic file photo.

Ryan Steven Earl pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a sum of money from EB Games Yeppoon. Generic file photo.

A man who sold PlayStation games that were tainted property to a Yeppoon store has faced court.

Ryan Steven Earl, 22, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to dishonestly obtaining a sum of money from EB Games Yeppoon.

The court heard that Earl went to the store on October 12 last year with 16 games which he exchanged for $221.76.

It was told that Earl had been approached by a man who asked him to exchange the games and in return Earl would receive a packet of cigarettes.

Earl thought it was "dodgy" but as the solicitor representing him said, Earl had been diagnosed with a mental health condition which made him vulnerable to people such as this who took advantage of him on this occasion.

Magistrate Jason Schubert noted that Earl's criminal history was "poor" which mainly related to "assault type charges".

He placed Earl on six months' probation with conditions and ordered Earl pay $221.76 restitution.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Sideline brawl: Rugby league coach 'king hit' during game

Druggie told: 'Get chip off your shoulder' or go to jail

Named: Latest Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught