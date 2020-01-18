Man spends $1700 on stolen fuel card

A man who stole his stepfather fuel card, which he used to fill up his work car for 12 months, has faced court.

A man who stole his stepfather fuel card, which he used to fill up his work car for 12 months, has faced court.

A TUMULTUOUS relationship between a stepfather and stepson prompted the younger man to pinch a fuel card and fraudulently use it to regularly fill up his work car – totalling almost $1700.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard it was an immature crime spanning 12 months in 2014 and 2015, and had finally caught up with the 24 year old.

“This should have been sorted out years ago,” Magistrate Damien Dwyer told Ethan James Richard Oliver.

The Saraji mine operator pleaded guilty to four charges including entering premises and committing, fraud, driving on a suspended licence and failing to appear in court.

Solicitor Steven Hayles said the most serious of the offending had been directed against his stepfather.

“I’m instructed that (he) had an acrimonious relationship with his stepfather,” Mr Hayles said.

“The offending, in my submission, demonstrates a lack of maturity at that particular time.”

The court heard Oliver, who will become a first-time father in April this year, had not offended since mid-2018 when he failed to appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court.

Mr Dwyer said the circumstances made it “less serious” offending than in other cases.

“In my view there’s special circumstances surrounding this which takes the heat out of it all,” Mr Dwyer said.

Convictions were not recorded. Oliver was placed on a $1000 12-month good behaviour bond.

He was also disqualified from driving for one month and ordered to pay $1692.67 in restitution.