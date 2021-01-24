Menu
Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 4:51 PM
Paramedics were called to assist a man at Seventeen Seventy on Sunday afternoon after he was spiked by a happy moment fish.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were dispatched to Captain Cook Drive at 2.54pm.

It is understood the man in his 30s sustained a small puncture wound but applied hot water first-aid before paramedics arrived, which offered some pain relief.

The man, believed to be a tourist visiting the region, declined transport to hospital.

Happy moment fish have venomous spines which can inflict intense pain and people have been hospitalised after falling victim.

Those who have been spiked by happy moments have said hot water provided the most pain relief.

