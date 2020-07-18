Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SWING AND MISS: This Warwick man’s challenge to fight turned into a common assault conviction. Picture: peepo
SWING AND MISS: This Warwick man’s challenge to fight turned into a common assault conviction. Picture: peepo
Crime

Man spits in brother-in-law’s face during fight at work

Jessica Paul
18th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN went to his brother-in-law's workplace and spat in his face had his conduct denounced in court as "the most revolting thing to do".

On March 17, Shaun David Abood went to his brother-in-law's workplace to challenge him to a fight at a skatepark later that day over an ongoing family dispute.

The other man initially declined, though after Abood swung and missed twice, the men "wrestled" on the ground until they were pulled apart by other employees.

During the scuffle, Abood spat in his brother-in-law's face.

Neither man was injured in the fight.

Defence counsel Amber Acreman told the court her client had "no intention" of fighting with his brother-in-law at work.

Ms Acreman added Abood spat in the other man's face in reaction to an "inappropriate" comment about one of his children.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Magistrate Julian Noud said regardless of provocation, the father's "disgusting" behaviour was "the most revolting thing to do".

Abood pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was fined $650 and his conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

crime queensland crime spits
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE HEROES! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

        premium_icon FIRE HEROES! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

        News Both men suffered burns to their hands and feet and were transported to hospital.

        CQ artist’s new single reaches the top of the charts

        premium_icon CQ artist’s new single reaches the top of the charts

        Music The track has debuted at number four on the iTunes Country Songs Chart and in the...

        Teen one step closer to becoming professional chef

        premium_icon Teen one step closer to becoming professional chef

        Education CQUniversity’s hospitality courses helped him secure a job in the kitchens of the...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.