Man spotted with suspected 'shotgun' in Berserker

UPDATE 10.30AM: MULTIPLE police units are patrolling the Berserker area following reports of a man who appeared to have possession of a shotgun.

Police are also speaking with informants in Phillips St.

BREAKING 10.15AM: POLICE are responding to a Phillips Street address following reports of a man sighted with a firearm.

Initial information suggests a man was carrying what appeared to be a double-barrel shotgun down Phillip St, Berserker near the medical centre, after being handed the weapon by someone in a white Camry.

It is understood the man has entered units in the area.

Multiple police crews are en route.