Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has allegedly been attacked by a woman after a social media meetup took a sinister turn.
A man has allegedly been attacked by a woman after a social media meetup took a sinister turn.
Crime

Man stabbed at social media meetup, cops say

by Gerard Cockburn
24th Apr 2021 10:29 AM

A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man in the stomach in Sydney's southwest.

On Thursday about 8.40pm, the woman entered a 19-year-old man's car on Fitzpatrick Crescent in Casula after the pair had been communicating through social media.

Authorities allege the woman stabbed the man after she entered the passenger seat of his Subaru as three other men armed with weapons approached the car from behind.

Police allege the man accelerated to try and escape when the woman produced a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, causing him to crash his car into a parked trailer and two cars on Jacaranda Crescent.

The man then jumped a fence where a neighbour applied first aid to his stab wound and called emergency services.

Paramedics took the man to Liverpool Hospital for surgery where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The 20-year-old Casula woman was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She was refused bail and is expected to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Man stabbed at social media meetup: cops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Live music every Saturday morning in Rocky’s CBD

        Premium Content Live music every Saturday morning in Rocky’s CBD

        Music Unique initiative to bring life to Rockhampton’s East Street every Saturday morning.

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Round 1 of AFL Capricornia season and FFA Cup clash headline the action.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: State’s dire road toll prediction

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: State’s dire road toll prediction

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Record-breaking month for CQ real estate agency

        Premium Content Record-breaking month for CQ real estate agency

        Property The agency had 70 properties under offer and recorded $26 million in total...