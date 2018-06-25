Man stabbed in chest at South Gladstone overnight

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing at a South Gladstone unit block.

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a South Gladstone unit block.

Police and paramedics were called to the Toolooa St units at 11.14pm and found the man with what appeared to be two stab wounds.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital at 11.38pm in an unknown condition, though The Observer understands his injuries are serious.

Police have established a crime scene at the unit block and are searching nearby streets for the alleged perpetrator.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.