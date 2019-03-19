Menu
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked at Nambour early this morning.
Man stabbed in chest in vicious attack in Nambour CBD

Ashley Carter
19th Mar 2019 7:03 AM
TWO men are in hospital and police are investigating after a serious assault at Nambour early this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two men presented to a business on Currie St just after midnight and required emergency assistance.

He said the men had been involved in a serious assault around Civic St.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man in his 30s sustained a penetrating chest wound and was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

A second patient, a man in his 30s, was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with a facial injury.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone in the area who might have seen anything suspicious to contact police.

