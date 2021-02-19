Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
Crime

Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

by James Hall
19th Feb 2021 4:03 PM

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition on Friday afternoon following a stabbing attack in broad daylight at a shopping strip in Sydney's northwest.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen in front of multiple shoppers at Betty Cuthbert Avenue.

He was treated by multiple ambulance crews at the scene before being transported to the Westmead Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and no arrests have been made.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community grants boost ‘safe and fair’ future for women

        Premium Content Community grants boost ‘safe and fair’ future for women

        News Up to $15,000 is available to deliver programs against domestic violence.

        • 19th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
        High prices continue at CQLX sales

        Premium Content High prices continue at CQLX sales

        Rural The heifer price rose compared to last week.

        Mount Morgan man treated for facial injuries

        Premium Content Mount Morgan man treated for facial injuries

        News There were four or five people reported looking on during a fight.

        UPDATE: Stolen car ‘ditched’

        Premium Content UPDATE: Stolen car ‘ditched’

        News UPDATE 12.40pm: Ute ditched in the “last 10 or 15 minutes”.