A 33-year-old has been hospitalised after a terrifying attack that left him with a stab wound.
Crime

Man stabbed in terrifying road attack

by Sarah Matthews
23rd Sep 2019 10:55 AM
DETECTIVES are investigating a terrifying attack that resulted in a man being stabbed in Logan last night.

Police say a man and woman were driving through Yarrabilba around 8.30 when a carload of people in a white Holden Commodore started following them.

When the car turned into Darlington Drive, two men got out of the Commodore armed with baseball bats and attacked the man and the woman, stabbing the 33-year-old man through the passenger window.

It is believed the alleged attacker was travelling with a female driver and another man and woman.

He is described as caucasian, tall, skinny with short brown hair and was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening treatment.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

crime logan police

