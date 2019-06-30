Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at a Gold Coast unit complex last night.
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at a Gold Coast unit complex last night.
Crime

Man stabbed in the back at Coast unit block

by ANDREW POTTS
30th Jun 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are hunting for a man after another man was stabbed in the back at a Gold Coast unit complex.

Police and paramedics were called to the units on the corner of Marine and Imperial parades at 6.35pm last night where a man in his 20s had been wounded in the back.

A second man is on the run.

It is understood both men were known to each other.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition by Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit paramedics.

Police investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast injuries stabbing

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Big names set to rock this year's River Festival

    REVEALED: Big names set to rock this year's River Festival

    Council News The 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival line up has been revealed

    Demolition on the cards for beloved iconic venue

    premium_icon Demolition on the cards for beloved iconic venue

    Council News Deteriorated over the years, council can no longer keep repairing it

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    A teen is in a serious condition after falling from a horse

    premium_icon A teen is in a serious condition after falling from a horse

    News The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries

    • 30th Jun 2019 9:30 AM