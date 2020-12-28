Menu
Man stabbed multiple times in random street attack

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 9:29 AM
A man was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after being stabbed multiple times as he walked along a sidewalk in Brisbane's south.

Emergency services, including police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, arrived on scene at Ipswich Road, Annerley just after 11pm.

Police allege the 39-year-old was walking down the street before engaging in a verbal argument with a group of men.

It is alleged one of the men from the group took out a knife and stabbed the man in his stomach and buttocks.

During the wounding, the group also stole the man's phone.

The man was able to walk to Annerley Police Station to raise the attention of emergency services.

He was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of this incident to come forward.

Investigations are continuing

