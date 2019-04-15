Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man stabbed in neck during alleged domestic disturbance

Tara Miko
by
15th Apr 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN stabbed in the neck during an alleged domestic disturbance has been airlifted from Toowoomba to Brisbane.

Police were called to a Withcott property about 2pm Sunday where the man, 41, was found with a single stab wound from a knife to the neck.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital and later airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Police charged a 45-year-old woman at the address with grievous bodily harm.

She is due to appear in custody in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, where police will object to any bail application.

It will be alleged the pair were living together at the time.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Miner who was told to work after injury wins huge payout

    premium_icon Miner who was told to work after injury wins huge payout

    Crime The man successfully sued his former employer after suffering a serious hand injury while working underground.

    Grey nomads give Rockhampton a miss and drive on by

    premium_icon Grey nomads give Rockhampton a miss and drive on by

    News 'The overwhelming response is the same as ours, continue past Rocky'

    Ludwig unleashes broadside in war over road funding

    premium_icon Ludwig unleashes broadside in war over road funding

    Council News "Insulting and arrogant to the extreme”