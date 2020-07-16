Menu
Man stabbed on busy street

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
A MAN has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a Surfers Paradise street early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called after a man in his 30s was found near a service station at the corner of Monaco St and the Gold Coast Hwy.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

The man was taken in a serious but stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

