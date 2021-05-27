Menu
Northern Territory Police are investigating a death and a serious injury in Karama in Darwin’s north. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Man stabbed to death in Darwin

by Frances Vinall
27th May 2021 11:31 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM

A 20-year-old man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is significantly injured after an assault near a shopping centre in the Northern Territory.

The man and woman were stabbed in the bloody incident at Karama in Darwin’s north, the NT News reported.

The Northern Territory Police major crimes squad is investigating the death after paramedics were called just before midnight on Wednesday.

Security guards at the shopping centre called for an ambulance, with paramedics finding the young man in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

“The man was conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital however was pronounced deceased upon arrival,” they said.

Two male adults were taken into custody, where police said they were assisting with the investigation.

A 25-year-old female was also taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

She had significant injuries to her stomach, police said.

Road closures are in place on Kalymnos Drive and are expected to remain for several hours.

Originally published as Man stabbed to death in Darwin

