Man stabbed with broken bottle in group attack

A MAN has been assaulted and stabbed with a broken bottle in far north Queensland.

The 33-year-old man was walking in Hyde Park in Townsville around 11.10pm last night when five men trailed him in a dark-coloured ute, then got out and began yelling at him, police say.

Four of the men then assaulted the man and one of them used a broken bottle to stab him in the abdomen before leaving in the ute.

The injured man was taken to Townsville Hospital and investigations are continuing.