Generic photos of liquor bottle shop, alcohol, brown paper bag, wine, beer, spirit, spirits, grog shop.
News

Man stashed stolen Jamieson whiskey in his underwear

Kerri-Anne Mesner
2nd Oct 2020 11:00 AM
A SELF-CONFESSED alcoholic took a bottle of Jamieson whiskey from a store shelf and shoved in down his underpants.

Geoffrey Lucas Mills, 42, pleaded guilty on September 29 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Mills took the 700ml bottle from BWS Frenchville at 11.10am on June 7, concealing it in his underwear and leaving without paying.

He said when police spoke to him on High St, Mills made admissions.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Mills, who was diagnosed with Bipolar 15 years ago, was a self-confessed alcoholic.

Mills was fined $250 and ordered to pay $47 restitution. A conviction was recorded.

alcoholic bws rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

