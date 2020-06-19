Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

Corey Glen Schumann was jailed for stealing his employer's Porsche and stealing fuel from a number of fuel stations across the state.

Corey Glen Schumann was jailed for stealing his employer's Porsche and stealing fuel from a number of fuel stations across the state.

DETERMINED to get revenge on his boss, a former Mackay man broke into his employer’s Brisbane home and stole his yellow Porsche.

Corey Glen Schumann had met his employer in prison when he offered the 26 year old a job at his landscaping business.

Schumann agreed, on the condition his employer had no history of child sexual offences.

However, after his release and four months after being employed, Schumann discovered his employer had lied to him about his history.

“(Schumann) found out (his employer) had a positive child sexual history,” lawyer Peter Clarke said.

“He saw red and stole his pride and joy. He decided to take what mattered most to him.”

Mackay Magistrates Court heard a neighbour saw Schumann enter his boss’s backyard on February 26 2020 and go through an unlocked back door.

Once inside, Schumann located his boss’ car keys and took the Porsche, despite being disqualified from having a licence.

A former Mackay man stole his Brisbane employer’s Porsche and went for a road-trip up to Rockhampton, stealing fuel along the way.

Schumann then drove the Porsche north, stealing fuel in three drive-offs at service stations in Forest Glenn, Bundaberg, and Maryborough.

The northward road trip came to an end a few days later in Rockhampton, when police intercepted Schumann after he tried to evade them.

He told officers he had picked up a friend and dropped them off at the Beef Capital, and was planning on continuing north.

“At the time of offending, he had taken two points (of methylamphetamine) by injection … which had a profound effect,” Mr Clarke said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer rejected the defence’s claim the car theft was a “joy ride”.

Schumann was serving an Intensive Correction Order, which has now been revoked, and was on parole at the time of the offence.

“You are not a man of good character,” Mr Dwyer said.

“You had five previous break and enters.”

Schumann pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a motor vehicle, entering a premises, driving disqualified, evading police, and three counts of stealing.

He received a concurrent sentence of two years jail, and was disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for four years.

His parole eligibility date was set for February 17, 2021.

