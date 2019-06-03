Man steals motorbike from North Rockhampton mechanic shop

6.30AM: POLICE are this morning investigating the theft of a motorbike from a mechanical store in North Rockhampton.

At 5.45 police were alerted to the theft of a trail bike from an Elphinstone St bike mechanic after an alarm was triggered.

Reports suggest a male entered the Berserker premises and pushed a bike out of the store and across the road, where he has started the bike and driven off.

The alarm was activated when the man entered the premise.

Police say at this stage the colour of the trail bike is unknown.

Crews are patrolling the area and are speaking with staff at the business.