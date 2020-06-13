Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

NOW two weeks after the crash, a 56-year-old male remains in a critical but stable condition in ICU in a Brisbane hospital.

The man, who has not been identified, was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital, following a two-vehicle collision on the Bruce Hwy at Midgee on May 29.

20-year-old Emily Reid was also flown to hospital where she was critical but stable in ICU for the first week.

She is now stable in a regular ward and her mother told the Morning Bulletin last week she had a long road of recovery ahead of her.

The male remains in the same condition he was in when he was flown to the hospital.

It is understood he has extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures.

It is believed the male was the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton which drifted to the wrong side of the road in a head-on collision with the Toyota Rav4 which Emily Reid was inside.

The crash also claimed the life of Emily Barnett, aged 21, who was the driver of the Rav4.

Police are asking for motorists who might have witnessed the Friday afternoon crash, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward with information to assist police with their investigation.