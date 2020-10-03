Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
News

Man still in custody after allegedly stealing $30k in items

Ross Irby
3rd Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products remains in police custody after being charged.

The case against Zechariah Joel McLean, 32, from Redbank Plains, received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week following his arrest.

McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval on Saturday, September 26.

He faces three charges of entering premises at Booval on September 26 - including Ipswich Vapor Club on Brisbane Road, and an Indian restaurant where he is alleged to have taken kitchen utensils and cash.

His matters were mentioned and adjourned to October 27 and McLean remanded in custody.

crime queensland crime stealing theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Game on: AFL Capricornia youth grand final previews

        Premium Content Game on: AFL Capricornia youth grand final previews

        AFL Players to watch in the under-13.5, under-15.5 and under-17.5 deciders.

        COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage

        Premium Content COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage

        Health Queensland Health detected four instances of the virus in sewage across the...

        DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Premium Content DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Politics It was a political debate like no other that CQ has experienced but there was much...

        Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Premium Content Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Crime Drink drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this...