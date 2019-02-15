Menu
Crime

Man stole 1921 kilograms of batteries and cashed them in

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Feb 2019 5:10 PM
Subscriber only

A MAN who stole 1921 kilograms of batteries and hocked them has been jailed.

Rodney Jeremy Darwin, 48, pleaded guilty on February 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to five counts of stealing, three of dishonesty gaining money and one of having someone else dispose of stolen items.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the facts show Darwin get away with stealing batteries from different businesses in Central Queensland, so he returned to those businesses and stole again.

The offending took place between December 12, 2017 to July 27, 2018 stealing batteries from Newsome Tyres, Westside Corporation, Laurie's Auto Electrics and Dawson Valley Tilt Tray Services.

On one occasion, he had his then partner take 210kg of stolen batteries to Metal Recovery Industries to exchange for cash.

He took stolen batteries to Metal Recoveries Industries on three occasions and dishonestly gained $1175,54.

Darwin was sentenced to six months prison with parole on April 15. Convictions were recorded.

