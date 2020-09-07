LOW ACT: Man stole grandma’s car while she was in hospital

A GLADSTONE man was caught evading police in a car he stole from his grandmother while she was in hospital.

William Robert Clements, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises and commit indictable offence, wilful damage, evasion and driving without a licence.

Clements's offending occurred over two events, the first at the NightOwl centre on the Dawson Highway.

On May 12, 2019 Clements and another person went to the centre. Clements entered into a storeroom, taking several roles of toilet paper before turning on a hose inside the room and walking away.

Clements was captured on CCTV looking at a camera and beginning to laugh before he has gone between both levels of the centre throwing toilet paper everywhere.

When he was found by police, he admitted to being in the CCTV footage but said he couldn't recall the incident.

Clements found himself in trouble again on March 17 this year when he was caught by police speeding and screeching car tyres turning onto the Dawson Hwy at 3am.

Police followed him as he turned onto Glenlyon Rd, then Gladstone Port Access Rd, before police turned on sirens to intercept.

Within five seconds Clements accelerated and continued to drive erratically before making a sharp right into a driveway, performing a U-turn and narrowly missing the police car in the process.

Clements was located at a Toolooa St address at 10.30am where he admitted to driving the vehicle twice that day despite never holding a drivers licence.

Police attended the Gladstone Hospital to speak to the car owner, Clement's grandmother, who stated she never gave him permission to drive the car.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said since the incident, Clements and his grandmother now had a good relationship.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey sentenced Clements to 18 months probation, ordered him to pay $600 restitution and disqualified him from driving for 2.5 years.

Convictions were recorded for the traffic offences but not for the criminal offences.

Clements thanked Mr Manthey for being "nice enough" to give him another chance.

Mr Manthey left him with words of wisdom: "Listen to your granny."

Read more:

COWARDLY ATTACK: Man punched pregnant partner in stomach

Man accused of biting cop not to return to Gladstone

Police found knives, baseball bats in dad-to-be's car