Man straddling gas bottle threatens to 'blow up' police

SHANE Douglas Menzies was straddling a 45kg gas bottle, pouring petrol over it and looked like he was about to ignite it when five police officers responding to a bomb threat arrived.

Menzies, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of bomb hoax in the Rockhampton District Court on December 8.

Crown Prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said police took Menzies' threats seriously on the night of December 8, 2016, as he had made a number of threats to harm police in the past.

She pointed to his criminal history where he was convicted for threatening to cut off one officer's head and "piss down his neck”; another conviction for threatening to kill the same officer and a third conviction for threatening to take his children away from their mother and "kill every cop he could in the process”.

His parole was suspended three times on the last occasion.

He assaulted two police officers on the last occasion and had been sentenced to a prison term for assaulting another man with a bat.

The court heard Menzies attended his former wife's house in Mt Morgan, where she lived with their children, after midnight on the night of the bomb hoax, knocking on doors.

At one stage, he entered the house and took three knives from the kitchen.

Ms Lawrence said moments later, the victim saw was Menzies carting the gas bottle through the side gate.

She said he told the victim he was going to throw the gas bottle at police and kill them.

The court heard police arrived 30 minutes later, finding Menzies straddling the gas bottle with a 20L petrol container in one hand and a clenched fist near the gas valve.

"Police believed he was holding a lighter in his hand,” Ms Lawrence said.

The court heard police pointed their guns at Menzies and asked him to put his hands in the air, to which he complied, throwing one of the knives away.

The other two were tucked into his belt and were removed by police.

The court heard alcohol had been a factor in all of his offending in recent years and defence barrister Matthew Heelan said Menzies had been consuming four cartons of beer a week leading up to the bomb threat.

Mr Heelan said Menzies' criminal activity and drinking issues increased significantly after the family moved to Queensland from Mt Gambier and he was having marital problems with his wife of 12 years.

He said Menzies was now in a relationship with another woman and was focused on becoming sober and providing for his children once released from prison.

"Being in prison for five months has dried him out,” Mr Heelan said.

"He expresses remorse for frightening his family and the police officers.”

Judge Michael Burnett raised concerns that by calling five officers to the scene on the night meant the entire police force in Mt Morgan was called.

The court heard two were Rockhampton-stationed officers who were in the vicinity that night, meaning extra resources were called.

Judge Burnett took into account the 155 days pre-sentence custody when he ordered Menzies to an 18-month prison term with immediate parole.