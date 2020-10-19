Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace after a man was reportedly struck in the head with a beam. Photo: File
A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace after a man was reportedly struck in the head with a beam. Photo: File
Breaking

Man struck by beam suffers ‘significant’ injuries

Ashley Carter
19th Oct 2020 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace where a man has suffered "significant" head injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a beam, believed to be timber, reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address.

Elderly woman hit by car suffers critical injuries

Sex offender register sparks fiery debate on Coast

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result and is in a serious condition.

More to come.

More Stories

cooroy editors picks workplace incident
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for likeable larrikin ‘Twiggy’

        Premium Content Tributes flow for likeable larrikin ‘Twiggy’

        News “The world was a more colourful place with you in it, RIP Twiggy.”

        • 19th Oct 2020 9:50 AM
        NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Crime Here’s the names of those found guilty this week.

        UPDATE: Rescue helicopter to fly to aid after highway crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Rescue helicopter to fly to aid after highway crash

        News Two people were involved in the crash on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton...

        New tantalising CQ food van caters for a plant-based diet

        Premium Content New tantalising CQ food van caters for a plant-based diet

        Food & Entertainment The nutritionist was inspired to start a business in a bid to help her clients...

        • 19th Oct 2020 10:00 AM