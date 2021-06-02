Menu
Man injured at Strathfield worksite. Picture: 7 News
News

Man struck by falling metal at worksite

by Erin Lyons
2nd Jun 2021 12:52 PM | Updated: 2:36 PM

A worker is in a serious condition after he was struck by falling metal, believed to be a “large beam”, at the bottom of a 5m deep excavation.

Emergency crews were called to the worksite on Broughton Rd, Strathfield, in Sydney’s inner west, just before 9am on Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, and it is believed he is in a serious condition.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said crews helped rescue the man from the excavation and rushed to stabilise the site.

“FRNSW arrived to find a construction worker injured from falling debris at the bottom of a five-metre deep excavation,” the spokesman said.

“Attending FRNSW crews worked alongside NSW Ambulance to ensure the patient was stable and shored up the sides of the excavation to prevent further debris from falling.”

Police were also on the scene.

The man was removed using a ladder truck and rushed to hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said another man was injured, but his injuries were minor.

SafeWork NSW has been contacted for comment.

More to come

Originally published as Man struck by falling metal at worksite

