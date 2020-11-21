Menu
A man was struck by a vehicle at North Rockhampton this morning. Photo: file photo
Man struck by vehicle in early morning collision

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 9:36 AM
A MAN is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle at North Rockhampton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is understood the man, believed to be in his 30s, was hit while walking along Frenchville Rd, Frenchville around 3am.

Paramedics later transported the man to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

He is believed to have suffered some minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved is understood to have escaped uninjured.

QPS and QFES also attended the scene.

