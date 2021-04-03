Man ‘struggles’ with police officers after being detained

Scott Cameron Bryson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of obstruct police officer. FILE PHOTO

A Gracemere man “struggled” with police, telling them to leave his address after becoming confused over whether he had been formally arrested.

Scott Cameron Bryson, 47, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to one count of obstruct police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police responded to an incident at an address in Gracemere at 11.20pm on March 5.

Sergeant Ongheen said Bryson was dismissive with police and was asked to move from the other parties to be spoken to individually.

He said Bryson was informed he was detained and, upon realising he was being recorded, demanded the body worn camera be turned off.

Bryson was told the camera would not be turned off and in response told the officer he was going inside.

The senior constable informed Bryson again that he was detained, which he said he did not understand.

With the aid of another officer, Bryson was moved away from the other parties involved in the incident.

Bryson demanded a lawyer be contacted and the officer again told him he had been detained, not arrested, to which he responded, “Good, then you can leave, and I can get a lawyer”.

Bryson was informed once more he was detained, and he responded by telling the two officers to leave before “struggling” with them.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said it was unusual to see obstruct police officer charges occurring over the legal definition of whether someone had been formally arrested.

Mr McGowran said his client had a few drinks that night and might not have been as short with police if he hadn’t.

He said the other persons at his client’s house were getting moved on and the argument had occurred over a matter which had since been finalised.

Bryson was fined $400 with no criminal conviction recorded.