Man sues the state for $800K over exposure to asbestos

A 75-year-old man with cancer as a result of asbestos exposure has begun $800,000 legal action against various government entities.

Daniel Connolly, from Emu Park, filed the workplace injury lawsuit to the Rockhampton Supreme Court last month against Amaca Pty Ltd, WorkCover Queensland and the State of Queensland.

Mr Connolly worked for various building companies which have since closed, and WorkCover Queensland is being sued as it acts on behalf of the closed companies.

According to the court documents, Mr Connolly worked as an apprentice and qualified carpenter for K D Morris and Sons Pty Ltd in Brisbane between 1960 and 1966.

During this time he worked on the construction of the Tennyson and Swanbank power stations and various other work sites which he claimed were contaminated with asbestos dust and fibre.

From 1974 to 1981, he worked as a carpenter for Maltry, working on Ampol service stations, new public and private schools and home units for the Queensland Housing Commission.

During this time, he says he was exposed to building materials containing asbestos.

From 1981 to 2003, Mr Connolly was employed by the State of Queensland through the Queensland Housing Commission as a building inspector.

In this role he attended job sites where asbestos building materials were located, according to his claim.

As a result, it is claimed Mr Connolly has been diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma, a lung cancer caused from exposure to asbestos fibre.

The court documents claim Mr Connolly has a reduced life expectancy and has the ongoing need for surgery and hospital admission.

His lawyer, Maurice Blackburn, is suing for a total compensation of $828,200.

Defence documents are yet to be filed.