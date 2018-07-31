Menu
Man suffers burns, eye injury in workplace incident

31st Jul 2018 12:01 AM
WORKPLACE Health and Safety is investigating after a man was injured at a North Tivoli job site early yesterday morning.

Paramedics were called to a business on Mt Crosby Rd about 6am, following reports a 37-year-old man had sustained facial injuries.

A QAS spokesman later said the man was treated for burns and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman from Workplace Health and Safety said the incident was under investigation.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating an incident at North Tivoli," he said.

"A 37-year-old male was taken to hospital with an eye injury following the incident involving a loader.

"WHSQ inspectors attended the scene."

Neither QAS nor Workplace Health and Safety Queensland were at liberty for provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
 

