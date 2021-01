The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue helicopter flew to Great Keppel Island before 6pm Thursday to attend to a man in his 60s.

He appeared to have taken a fall, suffering some cuts and abrasions with associated chest injuries.

Cap Rescue Helicopter GKI 14JAN20

The man was assessed by the on-board doctor and flight paramedic and was stabilised before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital.