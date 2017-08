QAS transported a man to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash on the Capricorn Highway,

A YOUNG man is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital after a single-vehicle crash overnight.

About 10.45pm, emergency services were called to a crash on the Capricorn Highway at Stanwell.

They arrived at the scene to find a young adult male involved in the accident suffering head injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics treated the man's head injuries before transporting him to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.