Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th May 2020 9:55 AM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.

The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

