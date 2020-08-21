Man suffers head injury at servo truckstop incident
BREAKING: A man has allegedly been seriously assaulted at a service station truckstop in North Rockhampton.
Shortly after 10am today, police and paramedics were called to a Caltex service station on Yaamba Rd, where a man has sustained a head injury.
Initial reports were the man was “significantly injured” during an assault which occurred in a truck lounge, and had blood coming from an ear.
The offender has reportedly fled the scene.
More to come.