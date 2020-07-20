Man suffers head injury in crash at busy intersection
UPDATE 12.45PM: A MAN has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after this morning's crash at the intersection of Davis and William streets.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the man was in a stable condition.
UPDATE 12.20PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed paramedics are assessing a male for injuries after a crash in Allenstown this morning.
It is unclear at this stage whether then aman will be taken to hospital.
INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in the Allenstown area.
It is understood two vehicles have crashed, resulting in one vehicle smashing into a pole.
The incident is at the intersection of William and Davis streets.
A man, reportedly aged in his 60s, has suffered a head injury.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to treat the man.