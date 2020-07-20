Menu
Two cars have collided at the intersection of Williams and Davis St in Allenstown.
Two cars have collided at the intersection of Williams and Davis St in Allenstown. JANN HOULEY
News

Man suffers head injury in crash at busy intersection

Melanie Plane
20th Jul 2020 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:44 PM
UPDATE 12.45PM: A MAN has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after this morning's crash at the intersection of Davis and William streets. 

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the man was in a stable condition. 

UPDATE 12.20PM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed paramedics are assessing a male for injuries after a crash in Allenstown this morning. 

It is unclear at this stage whether then aman will be taken to hospital. 

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in the Allenstown area.

It is understood two vehicles have crashed, resulting in one vehicle smashing into a pole.

The incident is at the intersection of William and Davis streets.

A man, reportedly aged in his 60s, has suffered a head injury.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to treat the man.

