Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue landing on the beach at Stanage Bay. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue landing on the beach at Stanage Bay. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man suffers medical episode while pouring concrete

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Sep 2020 4:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after suffering a medical episode whilst pouring a concrete slab for a beach home at a small coastal town north of Rockhampton.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to attend the incident in the Stanage Bay area at 10.50am.

The man, who was in the company of some other men, became dizzy and short of breath before losing consciousness for a short period of time.

He was treated by the flight medical crew before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

medical episode racq capricorn rescue stanage bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police involved in pursuit told to stand down

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police involved in pursuit told to stand down

        Breaking Reports suggest the vehicle may have travelled further inland.

        Another power bill cut for Central Queenslanders

        Premium Content Another power bill cut for Central Queenslanders

        Money Central Queenslanders will see another $50 taken off their electricity bills from...

        BYTE ME: Computer ports and their many functions

        Premium Content BYTE ME: Computer ports and their many functions

        Technology Columnist Bruce Kerr discusses USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.