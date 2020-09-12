Man suffers medical episode while pouring concrete

A MAN in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after suffering a medical episode whilst pouring a concrete slab for a beach home at a small coastal town north of Rockhampton.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to attend the incident in the Stanage Bay area at 10.50am.

The man, who was in the company of some other men, became dizzy and short of breath before losing consciousness for a short period of time.

He was treated by the flight medical crew before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.