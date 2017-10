Authorities are on the way to a reported stabbing in Rockhampton shortly after 4pm.

UPDATE 5.30pm: Authorities say the male victim in a reported Rockhampton stabbing this afternoon suffered only minor injuries.

The incident was reported at a Canning St address at 4.06pm.

The person did not require hospital treatment.

BREAKING: Authorities are on the way to a reported stabbing in Rockhampton shortly after 4pm.

Ambulance officers are responding to an incident at an address on Canning St, The Range.

More details to come.